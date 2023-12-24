Lindgren made 19 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The only puck that got past him came from Luke Glendening, who deflected Victor Hedman's point shot in the first period. Lindgren needed to be sharp throughout and stoned Nick Paul with 1:52 left in the third after the forward got behind the defense. He's 2-1-2 in his last five starts with just nine goals allowed. Remarkably, 20 shots against is the lowest tally Lindgren has faced all season. He's more likely to see 35 shots than 20.