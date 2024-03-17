Lindgren stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Lindgren has won five of his last seven appearances, allowing a total of 12 goals in that span. The 30-year-old gave up a tally to Brock Boeser early in the first period before shutting the door the rest of the way. Lindgren improved to 17-11-5 with a 2.61 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 35 appearances. The Capitals conclude their road trip Monday in Calgary, which opens a challenging four-game week for the team.