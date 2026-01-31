Lindgren (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Washington recalled Garin Bjorklund from AHL Hershey in a corresponding move. Lindgren suffered the injury in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Detroit and won't return before the Olympic break. He has gone 8-6-3 this season with a 3.37 GAA, an .884 save percentage and one shutout in 18 appearances.