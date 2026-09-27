Lindgren stopped 32 of 33 shots before being replaced by Cal Petersen to begin the third period of Saturday's 5-1 preseason win over the Flyers.

The Capitals iced a lineup with virtually no NHL experience, but Lindgren was outstanding for 40 minutes and gave his young teammates the confidence to roar into the lead. Logan Thompson is the No. 1 in the crease for Washington, but Lindgren should steady work as his backup. Over 21 appearances last season, Lindgren went 9-8-3 with a 3.52 GAA and .879 save percentage.