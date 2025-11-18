Lindgren stopped 30 shots on 31 attempts on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Lindgren held on down the stretch to grab his first win since Oct. 12, his first start of the season. With his trip back to the win column, the 31-year-old netminder has a 2-3-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and a .893 save percentage across six games this season. Monday's performance looked more consistent with his last two seasons with the Capitals, where he surpassed the 20-win mark in both campaigns. He remains firmly behind starting goalie Logan Thompson on Washington's depth chart, but more performances like these can bring the share of games closer to an even split. For now, Lindgren is best deployed as a spot start in fantasy with his low volume of starts this season. If Thompson gets the nod in the Capitals' game on Wednesday, there is a chance the team will turn to Lindgren one night later for Thursday's matchup with the Canadiens.