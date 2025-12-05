default-cbs-image
Lindgren (upper body) will not dress for Friday's game versus the Ducks.

Lindgren's absence comes after he stopped 23 of 24 shots Wednesday versus the Sharks. The Capitals were unable to make a regular roster move to accommodate his absence, which suggests this is a fairly new development. They signed Parker Milner to a professional tryout agreement to be the backup to Logan Thompson on Friday.

