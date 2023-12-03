Lindgren (illness) was on the ice prior to Sunday's practice, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren was held out of Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights due to an undisclosed ailment, but he appears to be making a quick recovery. The 29-year-old's availability for Monday's clash with the Coyotes has yet to be determined, but with a 2.30 GAA and .934 save percentage behind a 5-2-0 record, the Capitals can breathe a sigh of relief that Lindgren's absence isn't likely to be a lengthy one.