Lindgren is expected to start in Thursday's road clash against Ottawa.

Lindgren stopped 23 of 25 shots en route to a 2-1 loss against Vancouver in his last start Saturday. He's 11-9-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 23 outings in 2024-25. The Senators rank 25th in goals per game with 2.72 in 2024-25.