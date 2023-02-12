Lindgren is expected to start at home against San Jose on Sunday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Lindgren has a 12-6-2 record, 2.67 GAA and .907 save percentage in 23 contests this season. He turned aside 31 of 34 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over Columbus on Jan. 31. The Sharks have the 20th-ranked offense with 3.04 goals per game in 2022-23.