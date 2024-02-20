Lindgren is on track to guard the home goal versus the Devils on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren wasn't great in his last start last Tuesday versus the Avalanche, surrendering four goals on 35 shots en route to a 6-3 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a tough home matchup with a New Jersey squad that's scoring 3.38 goals per game on the road this season, fourth in the NHL.