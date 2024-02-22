Lindgren will get the start for Thursday's road game against the Lightning, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Lindgren will get his second straight start after a 37-save effort resulted in a 6-2 win over the Devils on Tuesday. The 30-year-old sports a 2.62 GAA and a .915 save percentage behind an 11-8-7 record in 25 starts this season and will need to be extra sharp Thursday to slow down Nikita Kucherov, who is currently the NHL's leading scorer.
