Lindgren is set to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, according to Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.

Lindgren has a 16-11-5 record, 2.66 GAA and .913 save percentage across 34 outings in 2023-24. He's won three of his last four starts while saving 119 of 124 shots (.960 save percentage) in that span. Even though Lindgren's been effective lately, Vancouver still figures to be a difficult adversary. The Canucks rank fifth offensively with 3.54 goals per game this campaign.