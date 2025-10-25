Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Slated to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren will draw the home start against Ottawa on Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
After opening the season with a 35-save shutout, Lindgren stumbled in his next outing against Vancouver last Sunday. He'll look to rebound here against an Ottawa team that's dropped five of its last seven and remains without Brady Tkachuk. Given the matchup, Lindgren profiles as a solid spot-start option in this matchup.
