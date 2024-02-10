Lindgren is expected to start in Saturday's road game against Boston, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Lindgren has struggled mightily recently, losing his last four appearances while allowing 17 goals on 104 shots (.837 save percentage). That's dropped him to 9-7-4 with a 2.71 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 22 outings. It will be difficult to rebound against a Boston team that is in a three-way tie this season for sixth offensively with 3.45 goals per game.