Lindgren is expected to be between the visiting pipes in Pittsburgh on Thursday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Logan Thompson picked up the start Wednesday against the Blues putting Lindgren in line for Thursday's start. Lindgren is 1-2-1 with one shutout, a 3.47 GAA and an .880 save percentage this season. The Penguins are eighth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.50 goals per game.