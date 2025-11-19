Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Slated to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren is expected to get the starting nod for Thursday's road clash with Montreal, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Lindgren is poised to take the second game of the Caps' back-to-back after Logan Thompson guards the home cage against Edmonton on Wednesday. In his six appearances this year, the 31-year-old Lindgren is 2-3-1 with a 3.17 GAA, one shutout and an .893 save percentage. So far, Lindgren has primarily featured in back-to-backs but could see more starts later in the year to keep Thompson fresher for a potential postseason run.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Shines in win•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Set to face Kings•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Falls to Penguins•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Falls short in shootout•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Expected to face Buffalo•