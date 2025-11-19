Lindgren is expected to get the starting nod for Thursday's road clash with Montreal, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren is poised to take the second game of the Caps' back-to-back after Logan Thompson guards the home cage against Edmonton on Wednesday. In his six appearances this year, the 31-year-old Lindgren is 2-3-1 with a 3.17 GAA, one shutout and an .893 save percentage. So far, Lindgren has primarily featured in back-to-backs but could see more starts later in the year to keep Thompson fresher for a potential postseason run.