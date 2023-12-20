Lindgren is set to start in Thursday's road game against Columbus, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to play between the pipes at home Wednesday versus the Islanders, which sets the stage for Lindgren's anticipated appearance Thursday. Lindgren has a 6-3-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .925 save percentage in 12 outings this year. He's 0-1-1 over his last two starts while allowing six goals on 55 shots (.891 save percentage). The Blue Jackets rank 15th offensively this year with 3.18 goals per game.