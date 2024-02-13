Lindgren is expected to get the home start against the Avalanche, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren is coming off an 18-save shutout over the Bruins on Feb. 10, but the 30-year-old has been slumping of late with a 4.01 GAA and .861 save percentage behind a 1-3-0 record in his last five starts - including a gruesome six goals against on 31 shots in a 6-2 loss to Colorado on Jan. 24. Lindgren could be in for another difficult outing against the high-flying Avalanche, so fantasy owners may want to be cautious when starting the Minnesota native.