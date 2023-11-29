Lindgren is expected to start on the road against the Kings on Wednesday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Lindgren has a 4-2-0 record, 2.51 GAA and .926 save percentage in six contests this season. That's a great start to the campaign, but he did allow five goals on 35 shots in a 5-0 loss to Edmonton in his last appearance Friday. He's also up against an elite team in the Kings, who have a 13-3-3 record and rank first offensively with 4.00 goals per game. Washington will also play Thursday against Anaheim, so if Lindgren is starting Wednesday, then Darcy Kuemper will likely get the nod versus the Ducks.