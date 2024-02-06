Lindgren is on track to guard the home goal versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Lindgren wasn't great in his last start Jan. 27 against the Stars, surrendering five goals on 35 shots en route to a 5-4 defeat. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Montreal squad that's 10-9-5 on the road this year.