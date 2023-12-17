Lindgren made 20 saves Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Nashville.
Lindgren is having a strong season, but he can't make miracles happen every night when his team plays a sloppy game in front of him. He's 6-3-2 with a 2.45 GAA and .925 save percentage this season, but he's 1-1-2 with 10 goals allowed in his last four games. Fingers crossed the glass slipper hasn't slipped already.
