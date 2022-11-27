Lindgren made 24 saves in a 5-1 loss to New Jersey on Saturday.

The Caps had no answer for the Devils' scorers until more than half-way through the third period. By then, Jack Hughes had scored a natural hat trick and the game was far out of hand for the Caps. Lindgren is 2-2-2 with a 3.41 GAA and .894 save percentage, and like Darcy Kuemper, he's discovered what it's like to play behind a team that is looking old and slow. Lindgren isn't a great fantasy option, even in spot duty, until the team gets its feet under it.