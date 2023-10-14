Lindgren stopped 31 of the 35 shots he faced in Friday's 4-0 setback against the Penguins.
Despite the rather lopsided score, the Lakeville, Minn. native did a good job in between the pipes with Darcy Kuemper away from the team for personal reasons. Two of the four goals Lindgren allowed were power-play goals off the stick of Sidney Crosby, and none of the goals allowed can be considered bad ones. The Caps will look to bounce back Monday against the Flames.
