Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Starter for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren will patrol the visiting crease in Montreal on Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Lindgren will make his first start since Jan. 29, when he stopped 18 shots in a 4-3 win in Detroit. Lindgren is 8-6-3 with a 3.37 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 18 outings this season. The Canadiens are fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.45 goals per game in 2025-26.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Removed from IR•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Practices, feels good to go•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Shifts to IR•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Gets helped off ice after win•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Guarding road goal•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Can't hold Oilers back•