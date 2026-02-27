Lindgren will patrol the visiting crease in Montreal on Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Lindgren will make his first start since Jan. 29, when he stopped 18 shots in a 4-3 win in Detroit. Lindgren is 8-6-3 with a 3.37 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 18 outings this season. The Canadiens are fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.45 goals per game in 2025-26.