Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Starting against Avalanche
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren will start Monday's road matchup against Colorado, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.
In his last outing, Lindgren made 18 saves in a 3-2 loss to Nashville on Jan. 11. He has gone 7-5-2 with a 3.13 GAA, an .888 save percentage and one shutout over 15 appearances this campaign. Colorado sits first in the league with 4.00 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Loses in Nashville•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Second start of month•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Holds on for win Monday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Facing Ducks•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Nabs win on New Year's Eve•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Set to start Wednesday•