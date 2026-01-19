Lindgren will start Monday's road matchup against Colorado, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

In his last outing, Lindgren made 18 saves in a 3-2 loss to Nashville on Jan. 11. He has gone 7-5-2 with a 3.13 GAA, an .888 save percentage and one shutout over 15 appearances this campaign. Colorado sits first in the league with 4.00 goals per game this season.