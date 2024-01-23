Lindgren will protect the road net against Colorado on Wednesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, surrendering three goals on only 29 shots en route to a 3-0 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a rough road matchup with an Avalanche squad that's an impressive 18-5-0 at home this season.