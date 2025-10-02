Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Starting against Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren will defend the home crease during Thursday's preseason game against the Bruins, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Lindgren will make his second start of the preseason during Thursday's matchup. He also started in Sunday's exhibition matchup against New Jersey and turned aside 20 of 22 shots in the shootout victory. Once the regular season gets underway, Lindgren will likely enter a timeshare with Logan Thompson for goaltending duties.
