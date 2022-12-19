Lindgren will patrol the home crease Monday against Detroit, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Lindgren, who will make his eighth straight start, has gone 6-1-0 in his previous seven outings. He has posted a .938 save percentage during that span, allowing two goals or fewer on six occasions. Lindgren has a record of 8-4-2 this season with a 2.70 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 15 appearances. The Red Wings rank 25th in the league this year with 2.90 goals per game.