Lindgren will patrol the home crease Saturday versus Montreal, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren has won his past three starts, having stopped 75 of 81 shots. He has a 10-4-2 record this season with a 2.60 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 17 appearances. As a member of the Blues last season, Lindgren turned aside 22 of 23 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Canadiens during his first start against his former team.