Lindgren will start on the road against the Flyers on Thursday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren was inconsistent to close out January, as he picked up his first shutout win of the season on the road against the Kraken on Jan. 23 before settling for losses in each of his last two appearances. Across those two outings -- which came against the Canucks and Senators -- he went 0-1-1 with a 3.49 GAA and .881 save percentage. He didn't appear in either of the Capitals' last two games but will have a somewhat favorable matchup against the Flyers, who rank 23rd in the league with 2.78 goals per game.