Lindgren will defend the home crease versus Edmonton on Friday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Lindgren has won his last four starts -- all in November-- giving up only six goals on 132 shots, as he has been outstanding of late. He is 4-1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .940 save percentage this season. The Oilers easily led the NHL in scoring last season, but are 21st in the league this season, averaging 2.94 goals per game.