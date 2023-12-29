Per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post, Lindgren will defend the visiting crease against the Islanders on Friday.

Lindgren is off to a great start as he is 7-3-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .928 save percentage. He is battling Darcy Kuemper for the No. 1 job in Washington and has outplayed him thus far this season. The Islanders are averaging 29.8 shots on goal per contest, 23rd in the NHL.