Lindgren will be between the visiting pipes versus New Jersey on Friday, according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Lindgren will make his third start of the season as Darcy Kuemper will be on the sidelines with general soreness. Lindgren is 1-1-0, turning aside 65 of 70 shots this season. He will face the Devils, who have scored 46 goals in 12 games but will be without top scorers Jack Hughes (shoulder) and Nico Hischier (upper body).