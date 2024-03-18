Lindgren will guard the road goal Monday versus the Flames, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Lindgren has gone 4-1-0 over his past five outings, allowing just six goals on 146 shots during that span. He has compiled a 17-11-5 record this season with four shutouts, a 2.61 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 35 appearances. Calgary is tied for 15th in the league this campaign with 3.15 goals per contest.
