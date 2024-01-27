Per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post, Lindgren will defend the road crease in Dallas on Saturday.

Lindgren had a tough time Wednesday in Colorado, giving up four goals to Nathan MacKinnon in a 6-2 loss. Lindgren is 9-6-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a .920 save percentage, as he has taken over as the No. 1 netminder, relegating Darcy Kuemper to a backup role. The Stars have scored 178 goals in 48 games, third in the NHL.