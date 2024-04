Lindgren will guard the road net Tuesday against the Red Wings, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren has allowed 19 goals on 152 shots for an .875 save percentage during his five-game losing skid. In 45 contests this campaign, he has a 21-15-7 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Detroit sits ninth in the league this season with 3.31 goals per game.