Lindgren will defend the road net versus the Red Wings on Sunday, according to Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.

Lindgren will get the second half of Washington's back-to-back after Logan Thompson played in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto. The 31-year-old Lindgren has a 10-7-0 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. Detroit ranks 30th in the league with 2.54 goals per game in 2024-25.