Lindgren will defend the road net Tuesday against the Red Wings, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren is coming off a 26-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Florida. He has a 12-8-5 record this season with three shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 27 appearances. Detroit sits sixth in the league this campaign with 3.50 goals per contest.