Lindgren will patrol the road crease Monday against Edmonton, Tom Gazzola of TSN reports.
Lindgren has a 2-3-2 record this season with a 3.51 GAA and an .890 save percentage in eight appearances. He will be backed up by Hunter Shepard because of an upper-body injury to Darcy Kuemper. The Oilers rank eighth in the NHL with 3.48 goals per game.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Allows two goals on nine shots•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Smoked by Devils•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Falls against Blues•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Appears in relief•