Lindgren will patrol the road crease Monday against Edmonton, Tom Gazzola of TSN reports.

Lindgren has a 2-3-2 record this season with a 3.51 GAA and an .890 save percentage in eight appearances. He will be backed up by Hunter Shepard because of an upper-body injury to Darcy Kuemper. The Oilers rank eighth in the NHL with 3.48 goals per game.