Lindgren will defend the road net Saturday versus the Panthers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren has stopped 66 of 71 shots en route to winning his past two outings. He has a 12-8-4 record this season with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 26 games played. Florida ranks 13th in the league this campaign with 3.28 goals per contest.