Lindgren will guard the road goal against the Wild on Thursday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Lindgren has won three of his last four outings, stopping 95 of 104 shots. He has a 16-11-3 record with one shutout, a 2.63 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 31 appearances this season. Minnesota sits 28th in the league with 2.68 goals per game in 2024-25.