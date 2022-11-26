Lindgren will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Devils, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Lindgren will get the starting nod in the second half of a back-to-back after Darcy Kuemper shut out the Flames on Friday. This could be a tougher draw for Lindgren, as the Devils have been one of the best teams in the league this season. Through six outings this season, the 28-year-old has posted a 2-1-2 record, a 3.13 GAA and a .905 save percentage.
