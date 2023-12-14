Per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post, Lindgren was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the road goal against the Flyers on Thursday.

Lindgren was fantastic in his last start Saturday against the Rangers, stopping all 31 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 victory and his second shutout of the season. The 29-year-old goaltender will try to secure his seventh win of the year in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's 9-4-2 on the road this season.