Lindgren will get the visiting crease against St. Louis on Thursday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren will return to St. Louis where he was a perfect 5-0-0 last season for the Blues before signing a three-year contract with Washington in the offseason. Lindgren is 2-1-1 with a 2.98 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Blues are hot of late, winning four in a row as they have put themselves back into the playoff picture in the Western Conference but have not scored a lot this season, averaging a league-low 2.50 goals per game.