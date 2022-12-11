Lindgren will defend the road goal Sunday against Winnipeg, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren has won his past three starts, stopping 82 of 86 shots. He posted a 5-3-2 record this season with a 2.87 GAA and .907 save percentage in 11 appearances. Darcy Kuemper (upper body) isn't ready to return yet, so Hunter Shepard will be the backup again for Sunday's contest.