Lindgren was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports, indicating he will start Monday against Edmonton.

Lindgren has surrendered nine goals on 111 shots in three starts this season en route to a 1-1-1 record. This will be Lindgren's first career contest versus the Oilers, who will look to snap a two-game losing skid. Meanwhile, Washington will be seeking to end a four-game winless slump Monday night.