Lindgren will tend the home crease versus Columbus on Saturday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Lindgren will make his second start of the season, losing on Opening Night to the Penguins as Darcy Kuemper was unable to go due to the birth of his child. Lindgren was 13-11-3 last season, with a 3.05 GAA and .899 save percentage. He faces the Blue Jackets, who have scored only 27 goals in 10 games this season.