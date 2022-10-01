Lindgren will guard the road goal in Columbus on Saturday, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Lindgren made 13 saves without allowing a goal in Wednesday's preseason win over the Flyers, playing two periods. He should see a bit more work Saturday as he prepares to take on the backup role for the Capitals in 2022-23.
