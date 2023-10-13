Lindgren will protect the home goal Friday versus the Penguins, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren draws the start in the season opener because Darcy Kuemper is with his family after welcoming a new baby. The 29-year-old Lindgren held down a backup role in 2022-23, posting a 13-11-3 record with a 3.05 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 31 contests.