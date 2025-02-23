Lindgren will guard the road crease Sunday against the Oilers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Lindgren will get the nod Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back after Logan Thompson started Saturday's win over the Penguins. The 31-year-old Lindgren is 12-9-3 with a .900 save percentage and 2.63 GAA this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Grounds Flyers with strong effort•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Starting against Philadelphia•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Saddled with loss•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Slated to face Ottawa•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Unlucky loss Saturday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Set to face Vancouver•