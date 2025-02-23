Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lindgren will guard the road crease Sunday against the Oilers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Lindgren will get the nod Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back after Logan Thompson started Saturday's win over the Penguins. The 31-year-old Lindgren is 12-9-3 with a .900 save percentage and 2.63 GAA this season.

More News